How to Watch Cowboys vs. Colts: Live Steam, TV Channel, Game Time

Here's how to watch Cowboys vs. Colts from Indianapolis on Dec. 16.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 16, 2018

The Dallas Cowboys will be looking for their fifth-straight win when the team travels to Indianapolis for a matchup against the Colts on Sunday.

The Cowboys (8–5) escaped with a key 29–23 overtime win over the Eagles last week to take full control of the NFC East. Dak Prescott went 42-of-54 for 455 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in the outing. Ezekiel Elliott added 113 yards on 28 rushes. While both players's performances ignited the Cowboys offense, it was wide receiver Amari Cooper who clinched the team's win. Cooper recorded 217 yards and three touchdowns on ten receptions, including a wild game-winning touchdown grab in overtime to put the Cowboys on top.

The Colts (7–6) are coming off of a crucial divisional win of their own. After suffering a 6–0 shutout loss to the Jaguars in Week 13, the Colts bounced back to snap the Texans' five-game winning streak with a 24–21 victory. Andrew Luck completed 27 of his 41 passes for 399 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton continued his assault on the Texans' defense with a 199-yard performance in the outing. 

The Colts are currently one spot out of a wild card berth in the AFC playoffs, while the Cowboys lead the NFC East and hold the fourth seed in the NFC.

How to watch:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)