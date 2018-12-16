The Dallas Cowboys will be looking for their fifth-straight win when the team travels to Indianapolis for a matchup against the Colts on Sunday.

The Cowboys (8–5) escaped with a key 29–23 overtime win over the Eagles last week to take full control of the NFC East. Dak Prescott went 42-of-54 for 455 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in the outing. Ezekiel Elliott added 113 yards on 28 rushes. While both players's performances ignited the Cowboys offense, it was wide receiver Amari Cooper who clinched the team's win. Cooper recorded 217 yards and three touchdowns on ten receptions, including a wild game-winning touchdown grab in overtime to put the Cowboys on top.

The Colts (7–6) are coming off of a crucial divisional win of their own. After suffering a 6–0 shutout loss to the Jaguars in Week 13, the Colts bounced back to snap the Texans' five-game winning streak with a 24–21 victory. Andrew Luck completed 27 of his 41 passes for 399 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton continued his assault on the Texans' defense with a 199-yard performance in the outing.

The Colts are currently one spot out of a wild card berth in the AFC playoffs, while the Cowboys lead the NFC East and hold the fourth seed in the NFC.

How to watch:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.)