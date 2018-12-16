The Dolphins and Vikings will be looking to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win on Sunday when the two teams go head-to-head in Minnesota.

Miami (7–6) is currently two spots out of a wildcard berth behind seventh-seeded Indianapolis, sixth-seeded Baltimore and fifth-seeded Los Angeles. The Dolphins are coming off of a wild 34–33 last-second win over New England, where two laterals and Rob Gronkowski's botched tackle helped running back Kenyan Drake find the endzone. The win was the Dolphins' second-straight and kept the team in the thick of the AFC playoff race heading into Week 15.

The Vikings (6–6–1) head into Sunday's matchup after a disappointing 21–7 loss to Seattle on Monday Night Football. Minnesota's offense once again struggled to establish the run and protect Kirck Cousins, recording less than 300 yards of total offense for the fourth time in five games.

The Vikings fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo just 12 hours after Minnesota's loss, and if the team hopes to stay put in the sixth seed, it'll have to do something different against a confident Dolphins unit.

How to watch:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.