The Chicago Bears will be looking to clinch the NFC North title with a win when the team hosts the Green Bay Packers in a divisional matchup on Sunday.

The Bears (9–4) enter Week 15 with a two-and-a-half game lead atop the NFC North over the Vikings (6–6–1). Chicago is coming off of a dominant 15–6 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday despite an ugly three-interception performance from quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Running back Jordan Howard led Chicago's offense with 101 yards on 19 carries. The Bears can clinch their first division title since 2010 with any win or Vikings loss the rest of the season and will secure a playoff berth if the Redskins lose to the Jaguars on Sunday.

The Packers (5–7–1) remain alive for a wildcard berth but can no longer win the division. Green Bay earned its first win since Nov. 11 with a 34–20 victory over Atlanta last week. Aaron Rodgers went 21-of-32 for 196 yards and two touchdowns, while Aaron Jones added 78 yards rushing and a touchdown on 17 carries.

In their Week 1 meeting this season, the Packers escaped with a 24–23 home victory.

How to watch:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

