Get a roundup of all the NFL players who protested racial injustice with a demonstration during the national anthem in Week 15 of the 2018 season.
The season is fast approaching its end and the playoff picture is starting to get clearer with only three games remaining.
There have already been three games played this week entering Sunday, and each had some playoff implications. With the season almost done, every game seems to carry a bit more importance coming down the stretch.
The NFL has still not commented about any other future plans for what players will be required to do during the national anthem. And with only a few games left, it looks like the players who have been protesting all season will continue to do so.
Cardinals vs. Falcons
All players stood for the national anthem.
Lions vs. Bills
All players stood for the national anthem.
Packers vs. Bears
All players stood for the national anthem.
Raiders vs. Bengals
All players stood for the national anthem.
Cowboys vs. Colts
All players stood for the national anthem.
Dolphins vs. Vikings
Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills kneeled during the national anthem to protest police brutality, racial injustice and systematic oppression in the United States. All other players stood for the anthem.
Titans vs. Giants
All players stood for the national anthem.
Redskins vs. Jaguars
All players stood for the national anthem.
Buccaneers vs. Ravens
All players stood for the national anthem.