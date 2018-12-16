There is good news and bad news for the Cowboys ahead of their road game against the Colts on Sunday. Linebacker Sean Lee will return to the field from a hamstring injury, but right guard Zack Martin will miss the contest with a sprained MCL.

Lee has been on the shelf since injuring his hamstring in Week 9 against the Titans. He will not return to the starting lineup, however, because he didn't want to interfere with the progress of rookie linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, Jane Slater of NFL.com reports.

For Martin, this will be the first time in his career at any level that he misses a game, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Missing Sunday's contest will be especially sour for the fifth-year offensive lineman though because he is an Indianapolis native. He played for Bishop Chatard in high school and then at Notre Dame for college. In his years at those two schools and through his first 77 NFL games, Martin was active for each contest.

Martin was injured in last week's win over Philadelphia, but doctors determined he didn't need surgery on the ailment. Connor Williams will take Martin's spot in the starting lineup.

At 8-5, Dallas holds a two-game lead in the NFC East over the Eagles and Redskins, and can clinch the division title with a win Sunday. The Cowboys close their season with a home game against the Buccaneers and then on the road against the Giants in the season finale.