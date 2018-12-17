George Kittle Hated That His Press Conference Was Keeping Him From a WWE Show

“It starts at 5, so you guys are kinda killing me right now,” Kittle said.

By Dan Gartland
December 17, 2018

Sunday was a great day for 49ers tight end George Kittle. First, he hauled in three passes for 51 yards in San Francisco’s win over the Seahawks, only the second win in 10 games for the Niners. Then, he had a front-row seat at WWE TLC just down the road from Levi’s Stadium in San Jose.

Kittle, a massive wrestling fan, wore a vintage “Stone Cold” Steve Austin shirt to his postgame press conference and was itching to get out of there so he could make it to the show.

“It starts at 5, so you guys are kinda killing me right now,” Kittle told reporters as he answered questions about a half hour before bell time. 

You can’t blame Kittle for his impatience, though. He had literally the best seat in the house waiting for him at the SAP Center. 

Kittle was accompanied by teammate Earl Mitchell, who is auctioning off his game-worn cleats to support Connor’s Cure, a WWE-affiliated charity. 

