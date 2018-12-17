Giants to Start Eli Manning vs. Colts Despite Week 15 Shut-Out Loss

Head coach Pat Shurmur told reporters on Monday that Manning gives New York the best chance to win.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 17, 2018

Eli Manning will remain the New York Giants starting quarterback for the team's upcoming road matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

During his media availability on Monday, head coach Pat Shurmur told reporters that Manning will start in Week 16 despite the fact that his Giants were officially eliminated from playoff contention with a 17–0 loss against Tennessee on Sunday.

"I think we're going to try to put the player in that gives us the best chance to win," Shurmur said when asked if he was going to play quarterback Kyle Lauletta. "We'll see if that involves Kyle. Eli playing quarterback I think gives us the best chance to win."

Manning had an impressive run over the last five weeks for the Giants and put on his best performance of the season during the Giants' 40–16 win over the Redskins in Week 14. Manning went 14-of-22 for 197 yards and three touchdowns in the outing. That success came to an abrupt end during New York's shutout loss on Sunday. Manning finished 21-of-44 for 229 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. 

In light of reports that Manning was "playing his way" onto the Giants' 2019 roster, Shurmur was affirmative when asked about Manning's return after the season's end.

"Yeah. I want all of our players to be back," Shurmur said when asked if he wanted Manning on his team in 2019. "I believe experience matters."

Shurmur added that he believed Manning had "years" left as an NFL starter.

Kickoff between the Giants (5–9) and Colts (8–6) is slated for 1 p.m. ET.

 

 

 

 

