With only three games remaining in the season, the Oakland Raiders have fired general manager Reggie McKenzie, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL.com report.

McKenzie has served the Raiders in that position since 2012, but it was expected his tenure would not last beyond this season. On Sunday it was reported McKenzie and some members of the scouting and football operations staffs were not expected to return to Oakland next season.

Coach Jon Gruden is reportedly upset with how the draft has gone for the Raiders over the last few years and he wants to make changes before the team relocates to Las Vegas in 2020.

During McKenzie's time in Oakland, the best the Raiders ever did was the 12–4 season in 2016 in which they lost in the wild card round of the playoffs. Outside of that year, Oakland never finished above .500 with McKenzie as the general manager. The team went 39–70 over the nearly seven full seasons he was general manager.

This year the Raiders are 3-10 and coming off a dramatic 24-21 win over the Steelers on Sunday. They close out their season playing the Bengals, Broncos and Chiefs.