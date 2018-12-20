Vance Joseph's time as the Broncos head coach is "expected to end" at the conclusion of Denver's season, according to a report from Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

Joseph is 11–19 in two seasons with Denver. The Broncos are 6–8 entering Week 16, third in the AFC West.

The second-year coach's tenure almost ended after the 2017 season when Broncos general manager John Elway reportedly tried to hire former head coach Mike Shanahan to replace Joseph. Elway won two Super Bowls under Shanahan as Denver's quarterback.

Denver enters Week 16 following a Dec. 15 loss to Cleveland, which drew frustration for the Broncos locker room. If the Broncos don't win each of their last two games, they will have consecutive losing seasons for the first time since 1971-72.