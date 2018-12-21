A sprained foot ended Frank Gore's season and he was placed on injured reserve on Monday. However, the injury won't end the Dolphins running back's career, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 35-year-old running back did not need surgery on his injured foot and opted for offseason rehab and recovery to heal the sprain. Gore hopes to return for a 15th season in 2019, per Schefter.

Drafted in the third round out of Miami in 2005, Gore is the all-time leading rusher among active players with 14,748 yards. A return to the field in 2019 could result in Gore crossing the 15,000-yard threshold – a feat reached by only Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton and Barry Sanders in NFL history.

Gore rushed for 722 yards at 4.6 yards per carry in 2018. He's run for the fifth-most yards in NFL history.