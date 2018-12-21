Report: Frank Gore Avoids Foot Surgery, Aiming for 2019 Return

Gore leads all active running backs in rushing yards with 14,748

By Michael Shapiro
December 21, 2018

A sprained foot ended Frank Gore's season and he was placed on injured reserve on Monday. However, the injury won't end the Dolphins running back's career, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 35-year-old running back did not need surgery on his injured foot and opted for offseason rehab and recovery to heal the sprain. Gore hopes to return for a 15th season in 2019, per Schefter. 

Drafted in the third round out of Miami in 2005, Gore is the all-time leading rusher among active players with 14,748 yards. A return to the field in 2019 could result in Gore crossing the 15,000-yard threshold – a feat reached by only Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton and Barry Sanders in NFL history. 

Gore rushed for 722 yards at 4.6 yards per carry in 2018. He's run for the fifth-most yards in NFL history.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)