Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota exited Tennessee's matchup vs. Washington in the final minute of the first half on Saturday, remaining on the sideline for the start of the second half. Blaine Gabbert took over for the Titans.

Mariota is questionable to return with a stinger, per the Titans. He has dealt with elbow injuries throughout 2018.

Titans announce QB Marcus Mariota (stinger) is questionable.



Stinger was what knocked him from Indy game. No one is really sure how it all relates to the elbow/nerve from Week 1. Gotta be connected, somehow. — Travis Haney (@travhaney) December 22, 2018

The Oregon product completed 10 of 13 passes for 110 yards in the first half. Tennessee headed to its locker room trailing 10-9.

