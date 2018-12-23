The Bears travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers on Sunday. Kickoff is slated for 4:05 p.m. ET.

Chicago (10–4) captured the NFC North with its win over Green Bay last week. The Bears are riding a two-game winning streak after a win against the Rams the previous week. With the 24–17 win over the Packers, the Bears earned their first division title since 2010 and knocked Green Bay out of playoff contention. Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky had two touchdowns, while safety Eddie Jackson ended Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' NFL-record streak without an interception.

The 49ers (4–10) are coming off a 26–23 overtime win against the Seahawks. Robbie Gould kicked a 36-yard field goal with 3:06 left in overtime to win the game for the 49ers and move past the 27-point blowout Seattle had over San Francisco two weeks ago. It's the second win in a row for San Francisco after a win over Denver the previous week.

How to watch the game:

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.)