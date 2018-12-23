How to Watch Bears vs. 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Bears vs. 49ers on Sunday, Dec. 23.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 23, 2018

The Bears travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers on Sunday. Kickoff is slated for 4:05 p.m. ET.

Chicago (10–4) captured the NFC North with its win over Green Bay last week. The Bears are riding a two-game winning streak after a win against the Rams the previous week. With the 24–17 win over the Packers, the Bears earned their first division title since 2010 and knocked Green Bay out of playoff contention. Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky had two touchdowns, while safety Eddie Jackson ended Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' NFL-record streak without an interception.

The 49ers (4–10) are coming off a 26–23 overtime win against the Seahawks. Robbie Gould kicked a 36-yard field goal with 3:06 left in overtime to win the game for the 49ers and move past the 27-point blowout Seattle had over San Francisco two weeks ago. It's the second win in a row for San Francisco after a win over Denver the previous week. 

How to watch the game: 

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)