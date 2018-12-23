How to Watch Bengals vs. Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Bengals vs. Browns in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday, Dec. 23.

By Emily Caron
December 23, 2018

The Cincinnati Bengals will visit the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday, Dec. 23. 

Baker Mayfield led the Browns to their second straight win last weekend over the Broncos, 17–16. Mayfield completed 18-of-31 for 188 yards, two touchdowns and one interception as Cleveland improved to 6–7–1 with the win.

The Bengals (6–8) beat the Raiders 30–16. QB Jeff Driskel went 14-of-33 for 130 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

How to watch: 

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package.Sign up now for a free seven-day trial

