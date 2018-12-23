The New England Patriots will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak when the team hosts the Buffalo Bills in an AFC East matchup at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

The Patriots (9–5) are coming off of back-to-back losses against the Miami Dolphins in Week 14 and Pittsburgh Steelers last week. Tom Brady went 25-of-36 for 279 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the team's 17–10 loss to the Steelers, missing uncharacteristic throws and failing to convert in key situations. New England's rushing attack fared no better, with Sony Michel rushing for just 59 yards on 13 carries. A win on Sunday would clinch the Patriots' playoff berth.

The Bills (5–9) are no longer in the playoff hunt but could be looking to play spoiler against a vulnerable Patriots team. Buffalo is coming off of a hard-fought 14–13 win over Detroit in which quarterback Josh Allen threw for 204 yards and a score and added another touchdown on the ground. Allen is averaging 50.6 rushing yards per game and leads all quarterbacks with six rushing touchdowns.

The two teams last met in Week 8, when the Patriots took down the Bills 25–6.

How to watch the game:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV.