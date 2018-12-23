How to Watch Bills vs. Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Bills vs. Patriots online or on television on Sunday, Dec. 23.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 23, 2018

The New England Patriots will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak when the team hosts the Buffalo Bills in an AFC East matchup at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

The Patriots (9–5) are coming off of back-to-back losses against the Miami Dolphins in Week 14 and Pittsburgh Steelers last week. Tom Brady went 25-of-36 for 279 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the team's 17–10 loss to the Steelers, missing uncharacteristic throws and failing to convert in key situations. New England's rushing attack fared no better, with Sony Michel rushing for just 59 yards on 13 carries. A win on Sunday would clinch the Patriots' playoff berth.

The Bills (5–9) are no longer in the playoff hunt but could be looking to play spoiler against a vulnerable Patriots team. Buffalo is coming off of a hard-fought 14–13 win over Detroit in which quarterback Josh Allen threw for 204 yards and a score and added another touchdown on the ground. Allen is averaging 50.6 rushing yards per game and leads all quarterbacks with six rushing touchdowns.

The two teams last met in Week 8, when the Patriots took down the Bills 25–6.

How to watch the game: 

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)