The Dallas Cowboys will be looking to stay atop the NFC East with a win when the team hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys (8–6) saw their five-game win streak suddenly snap with a 23–0 shutout loss to the Indianapolis Colts last week. After coming into the matchup as one of the hottest teams in the league, the Cowboys couldn't get anything going on offense, producing just 292 total yards. Dallas marched into Colts' territory three times in the first half but saw their drives end in a blocked field goal, a turnover on downs and a sack that put them outside of field goal range. Dak Prescott threw for 206 yards but surrendered a costly interception, while Ezekiel Elliot was held to 87 yard on 18 carries.

The Buccaneers (5–9) didn't fare any better against the Baltimore Ravens last week. The team lost 20–12 after a hard-fought first half that saw them trailing by just one point before the break. Jameis Winston finished 13-of-25 for 157 yards and one interception, while running back Peyton Barber added 85 yards and a score on 19 carries.

The two teams last met in 2016, when the Cowboys outlasted the Buccaneers 26–20.

How to watch the game:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

