How to Watch Falcons vs Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch the Falcons and Panthers square off in an NFC South clash on Sunday, Dec. 23.

By Kaelen Jones
December 23, 2018

The Carolina Panthers are set to host the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC South clash on Sunday, Dec. 23. Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

After opening the season 6–2, the Panthers have seen their playoff aspirations diminish with two weeks remaining. Carolina (6–8, second in NFC South) has lost six straight games, including last week's 12–9 loss against the Saints on Monday night that. This week, Carolina will sit starting quarterback Cam Newton, who's been dealing with a shoulder injury. The Panthers will instead start Taylor Heinicke.

The Falcons come into the contest 5–9 and third in NFC South. Last week, Atlanta snapped a five-game losing streak when it defeated the Cardinals 40–14. Running back Tevin Coleman rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

T.V. channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package.Sign up now for a free seven-day trial

NFL

