Patriots Tweet 'Thanks Nick Foles' After Eagles Top Texans, Help New England's Playoff Seeding

The Patriots are practically living in Bizarro World at this point.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 23, 2018

The Patriots haven't looked quite like themselves over the past two weeks.

New England surrendered one of the most ridiculous touchdowns of the season on the final play in Miami and then scored just 10 points against the Steelers to suffer back-to-back losses for the second time this season.

The Patriots were still able to clinch the AFC East with little issue Sunday by beating the Bills. But now the team's Twitter account seems to have entered the Bizarro World.

That's Nick Foles hugging Tom Brady during the team's preseason meeting from this season.

The same Nick Foles who won Super Bowl MVP after the Eagles beat Brady and the Patriots in Super Bowl LII in February.

The same Nick Foles who openly trolled Brady and the Patriots in the season opener by running the same trick play New England ran in last season's Super Bowl when Brady dropped a pass.

But when the Eagles beat the Texans Sunday to keep their own playoff hopes alive, it moved the Patriots into second in the AFC and put them in position to clinch a bye week in the playoffs.

So, I guess New England fans are cool with Nick Foles for now.

This has been a wild year.

