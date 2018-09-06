Watch: Eagles Run 'Philly Special' Against Falcons to Set Up First Touchdown of the NFL Season

Nick Foles didn't score a touchdown this time, but his catch did lead to an Eagles score.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 06, 2018

Teams should really get better at covering Nick Foles.

The Eagles quarterback is quickly becoming one of the most reliable targets in the NFL after making another catch while running the same play that he scored a touchdown with on a fourth-and-goal at the end of the first half of Super Bowl LII.

Philadelphia wasn't near the goal line when coach Doug Pederson went to "Philly Special" this time, and it led to a 15-yard gain on a third down in Falcons territory. Tight end Trey Burton is no longer with the team to make the throw, so instead running back Corey Clement pitched it to wide receiver Nelson Agholor to toss the pass.

From there, Jay Ajayi eventually punched in the first touchdown of the NFL season to give the defending champions a 10-6 lead in the third quarter.

A statue was put up outside of Lincoln Financial Field earlier this week to commemorate when Foles suggested to Pederson that they run the play in the Super Bowl.

