The season is in its final two weeks and the playoff race is as tight as can be.

As some players stress whether or not their season will continue into January, others are getting ready to wrap up the year after next week.

The same few players who started the season protesting racial inequality and police brutality have kept up with their demonstrations all year long and will keep it up until they are done playing this season.

Bengals vs. Browns

All players stood for the national anthem.

Buccaneers vs. Cowboys

All players stood for the national anthem.

Vikings vs. Lions

All players stood for the national anthem.

Giants vs. Colts

All players stood for the national anthem.

Jaguars vs. Dolphins

Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills kneeled during the national anthem to protest police brutality, racial injustice and systematic oppression in the United States. All other players stood for the anthem.

Bills vs. Patriots

All players stood for the national anthem.

Packers vs. Jets

All players stood for the national anthem.

Texans vs. Eagles

All players stood for the national anthem.

Falcons vs. Panthers

Panthers safety Eric Reid kneeled during the national anthem to protest police brutality, racial injustice and systematic oppression in the United States. All other players stood for the anthem.