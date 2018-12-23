Get a roundup of all the NFL players who protested racial injustice with a demonstration during the national anthem in Week 16 of the 2018 season.
The season is in its final two weeks and the playoff race is as tight as can be.
As some players stress whether or not their season will continue into January, others are getting ready to wrap up the year after next week.
The same few players who started the season protesting racial inequality and police brutality have kept up with their demonstrations all year long and will keep it up until they are done playing this season.
Bengals vs. Browns
All players stood for the national anthem.
Buccaneers vs. Cowboys
All players stood for the national anthem.
Vikings vs. Lions
All players stood for the national anthem.
Giants vs. Colts
All players stood for the national anthem.
Jaguars vs. Dolphins
Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills kneeled during the national anthem to protest police brutality, racial injustice and systematic oppression in the United States. All other players stood for the anthem.
Bills vs. Patriots
All players stood for the national anthem.
Packers vs. Jets
All players stood for the national anthem.
Texans vs. Eagles
All players stood for the national anthem.
Falcons vs. Panthers
Panthers safety Eric Reid kneeled during the national anthem to protest police brutality, racial injustice and systematic oppression in the United States. All other players stood for the anthem.