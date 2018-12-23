Which NFL Players Protested Racial Injustice During the National Anthem in Week 16?

Get a roundup of all the NFL players who protested racial injustice with a demonstration during the national anthem in Week 16 of the 2018 season.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 23, 2018

The season is in its final two weeks and the playoff race is as tight as can be.

As some players stress whether or not their season will continue into January, others are getting ready to wrap up the year after next week.

The same few players who started the season protesting racial inequality and police brutality have kept up with their demonstrations all year long and will keep it up until they are done playing this season.

Bengals vs. Browns

All players stood for the national anthem.

Buccaneers vs. Cowboys

All players stood for the national anthem.

Vikings vs. Lions

All players stood for the national anthem.

Giants vs. Colts

All players stood for the national anthem.

Jaguars vs. Dolphins

Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills kneeled during the national anthem to protest police brutality, racial injustice and systematic oppression in the United States. All other players stood for the anthem.

Bills vs. Patriots

All players stood for the national anthem.

Packers vs. Jets

All players stood for the national anthem.

Texans vs. Eagles

All players stood for the national anthem.

Falcons vs. Panthers

Panthers safety Eric Reid kneeled during the national anthem to protest police brutality, racial injustice and systematic oppression in the United States. All other players stood for the anthem.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)