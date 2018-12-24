The Philadelphia Eagles will start Nick Foles again at quarterback when the team travels to take on the Washington Redskins on Sunday, coach Doug Pederson said on Monday.

Since taking over as the team's starter in Week 15, Foles has thrown for 741 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Foles has guided the Eagles (8–7) to two straight wins, including an upset over the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 16.

During Sunday's 32–30 win over the Houston Texans, Foles led the Eagles on a 72-yard drive with just over two minutes left in the game to set up Jake Elliott's game-winning 35-yard field goal. Foles set an Eagles single-game franchise record for most passing yards with 471 in the victory. He now has four 400-yard passing games, the most in Eagles history.

Foles is replacing an injured Carson Wentz, who has been sidelined with a fractured vertabrae. The Eagles will evaluate Wentz after Sunday's game, leaving the door open for a possible return should the Eagles advance to the postseason.

Foles has one year remaining on his contract, but with a reported salary of $20 million next year, Foles's future with the team is up in the air. The backup quarterback acknowledged the uncertainty after his win on Sunday.

“It’s emotional. I love playing in Philly,” Foles said. “I knew there was a chance this could be it. I don’t think about the future, but I am aware of that because this city means a lot a lot me, this team means a lot to me, wearing that jersey means a lot to me. This was a special one tonight. I don’t know what the future holds. I’m not going to worry about it. I’m just going to focus on now, enjoy just being in Philadelphia, enjoy the people, enjoy wearing this jersey because it’s one of the most special moments of my life.”

The Eagles need a win over Washington and Minnesota loss to the Bears in order to sneak into the NFC playoffs as the sixth seed.