Seahawks Extend Head Coach Pete Carroll’s Contract Through 2021

The deal with worth a reported $11 million per year.

By Kaelen Jones
December 24, 2018

The Seahawks have agreed to a contract extension with head coach Pete Carroll that will keep him in Seattle through the 2021 season, the team announced Monday.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal is worth $11 million per year and will make Carroll one of the wealthiest head coaches in the league.

Carroll, 67, took over as the Seahawks head coach in January 2010. He's currently the oldest coach in the NFL.

Carroll is the winningest coach in Seattle's franchise history (88–54–1) and led the club to its first-ever Super Bowl title in 2015. The club has won four NFC West titles and two NFC Championships under Carroll.

This season, Carroll has guided the Seahawks to a 9–6 record. On Sunday, Seattle clinched its seventh playoff appearance under Carroll following a 38–31 win over the Chiefs.

 

