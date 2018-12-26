Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay will undergo surgery on his wrist, Denver head coach Vance Joseph told Orange & Blue 760 on Wednesday, per host Andrew Mason. Joseph described the rookie's injury as “serious."

The undrafted free agent injured his wrist against the Oakland Raiders on Monday night. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first described Lindsay's recovery as one that would be "lengthy" but no timetable has been announced since the disclosure of his upcoming surgery.

Lindsay averaged 5.4 yards per carry in 2018, third among all players with over 100-plus rushing attempts. The Colorado product will end his rookie campaign with 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns, which trails only former Colts running back Dominic Rhodes for the most rushing yards in a season by an undrafted rookie. Lindsay became the first undrafted offensive rookie to be named to the Pro Bowl on Dec. 18.

The Broncos sit third in the AFC West at 6–9 through Week 16, ranking No. 22 in points per game. Lindsay ran for just 46 yards on 10 carries in Monday's loss. Denver will host the Chargers in Week 17.

Kickoff is slated for 4:25 p.m. ET.