The Miami Dolphins are expected to part ways with vice president of football operations Mike Tannenbaum at season's end, the Miami Herald reports.

According to the report, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross "is all but certain to dismiss" to dismiss Tannenbaum, who has spent the last four years with team.

Head coach Adam Gase and general manager Chris Grier are expected to keep their jobs, “barring some unexpected circumstance."

Ross said earlier this week that he will not pursue Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has also reportedly received interest from the New York Jets as well.

The Dolphins started the season 3–0, but have been inconsistent for the better part of the year.

They have lost two games in a row, including a 17-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Miami, who will miss the playoffs for the ninth time in the last 10 years, end their regular season against the Buffalo Bills.