Pittsburgh Steelers RB James Conner is expected to return on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to CBS' Jason La Canfora.

Conner has missed the Steelers' past three games with an ankle sprain. He injured it after catching a 10-yard pass on the Steelers' final scoring drive in a 33–30 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Conner was listed as a full participant in practice this week and told reporters Wednesday that his ankle is "getting better."

This season, Conner has rushed for 909 yards with 12 touchdowns in 12 games. He also added 52 receptions for 467 yards and one score.

During Conner's absence, rookie Jaylen Samuels has stepped in, rushing for 223 yards in three games. Samuels also tallied 105 receving yards on 12 receptions.

The Steelers are still seeking a playoff berth. If the Steelers win Sunday and the Baltimore Ravens lose, Pittsburgh would win the AFC North and be the fourth seed in the AFC.

Pittsburgh hosts the Bengals Sunday, with kickoff slated for 4:25 p.m. ET.