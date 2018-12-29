NFL Fines Baker Mayfield $10K for Unsportsmanlike Conduct

The NFL fined Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield $10,026 for unsportsmanlike conduct during last week's game against the Bengals, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Mayfield plans to appeal the fine, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

Following one of his three touchdown passes in a 26–18 win over the Bengals on Sunday, Mayfield ran to the sideline and celebrated his feat by gesturing below the belt.

Mayfield made it clear that last week's matchup against the Bengals was personal. The rookie signal-caller also stared down former head coach Hue Jackson following Cleveland's win.

Although it's the first time Mayfield has been fined for celebratory actions, it's not the first time the No. 1 pick has openly boasted. Following a win over Ohio State during his senior season at Oklahoma, Mayfield famously planted a Sooners flag at midfield at Ohio Stadium.