Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was being evaluated for a concussion after heading to the locker room in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

Rodgers was previously dealing with an injured groin from the Dec. 16 game against the Chicago Bears. He has also dealt with left knee issues all season.

DeShone Kizer entered the game as Rodgers's replacement.

Rodgers had three passes completed for 26 yards before leaving the game.

The Packers have been eliminated from the playoffs.