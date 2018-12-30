How to Watch Bengals vs. Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Bengals vs. Steelers online or on television on Sunday, Dec. 30.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 30, 2018

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be looking to keep their playoff hopes alive when the team hosts the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC North matchup on Sunday.

The Steelers (8–6–1) fell from their spot atop the AFC North after losing 31–28 to the New Orleans Saints in Week 16. Ben Roethlisberger led the team with 380 yards and three touchdowns in the outing, but a late fumble from wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster sealed the team's fate. The Steelers must now win against the Bengals and hope the Ravens lose in their matchup against the Browns to regain their position as the AFC's No. 4 seed.

The Bengals (6–9) fell 26–18 to the Browns last week, surrendering 284 yards and three touchdowns to rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield and 112 yards rushing to running back Nick Chubb. The team will be lookin to avoid its second series sweep of the year with its second loss to the Steelers.

The last time the two teams met, the Steelers defeated the Bengals 28–21.

How to watch: 

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

 

