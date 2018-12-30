How to Watch Browns vs. Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Browns vs. Ravens online or on television on Sunday, Dec. 30.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 30, 2018

The Baltimore Ravens will be looking to punch their ticket to the AFC playoffs with a win when the team goes head-to-head with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

The Ravens (9–6) assumed first place in the AFC North after the Steelers fell to the Saints in Week 16 and Baltimore pulled off a 22–10 upset over the Chargers earlier that week. Baltimore has won five of its last six games with Lamar Jackson under center. In their latest outing, Jackson threw for 204 yards and a score, while running back Gus Edwards added 92 yards rushing.

The Browns (7–7–1) can't be ignored, however. Cleveland has also won five of its last six games behind strong performances from rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield. Last week, the Browns completed their season sweep of the Cincinnati Bengals with a 26–18 win. Mayfield threw for 284 yards and three touchdowns, while running back Nick Chubb added 112 yards rushing on 19 carries.

The Ravens control their own destiny heading into the matchup. A win on Sunday guarantees a spot in the playoffs as the AFC North champions.

How to watch: 

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

