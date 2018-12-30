The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks will close out their regular seasons with an NFC West matchup at CenturyLink Field on Sunday, Dec. 30.

The Seahawks (9–6) clinched a playoff spot last week with a statement 38–31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Russell Wilson finished the game 18-of-29 for 271 yards and three touchdowns, while running back Chris Carson added 116 rushing yards and two scores on 27 carries. A win on Sunday guarantees Seattle the No. 5 seed in the NFC. A loss and a Vikings win would drop the Seahawks to No. 6.

The Cardinals (3–12) suffered an ugly 31–9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16. Rookie quarterback Josh Rosen was forced out of the game with just 87 yards.

In the two teams's last meeting, the Seahawks escaped with a 20–17 victory.

How to watch:

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.