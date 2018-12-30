Report: Browns 'Seriously Considering' Gregg Williams for Head Coaching Vacancy

Williams is 5–2 since taking over for Hue Jackson in late October.

By Michael Shapiro
December 30, 2018

The Browns are "seriously considering" giving interim head coach Gregg Williams the role full-time next season, according to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora. Williams will formally interview for the job this offseason. 

Cleveland is 5–2 under Williams, winning four of its last five. Williams assumed the head coaching role after the Browns fired Hue Jackson on Oct. 29. 

Williams' top competition for the job will likely be Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who has been courted by owner Jimmy Haslam in previous offseasons, per La Canfora. Cleveland is reportedly expected to interview "several college coaches" as well as a slate of NFL coordinators. 

Cleveland wouldn't be Williams' first head coaching job. He spent three seasons with the Bills from 2001-03, going 17–31. 

The Browns face the Ravens in their 2018 finale. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore is slated for 4:25 p.m. ET. 

 

