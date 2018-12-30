The Dallas Cowboys will travel to MetLife Stadium for an NFC East regular season finale against the New York Giants on Sunday, Dec. 30.

The Cowboys (9–6) clinched the division title with a 27–20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. Quarterback Dak Prescott finished the game 20-of-25 for 161 yards and one touchdown through the air. Prescott also added a score on the ground. The team is locked in as the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoffs and will host the Seahawks in Dallas should Seattle avoid a loss and a Minnesota win.

The Giants (5–10) have already been eliminated from playoff contention but will be looking to close the season with a strong divisional outing. The team is coming off of a 28–27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, where Eli Manning went 25-of-33 for 309 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The Cowboys defeated the Giants 20–13 when they last met in September.

How to watch:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package.Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.