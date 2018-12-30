The Redskins (7–8) will look to ruin Nick Foles and the Eagles' (8–7) playoff hopes on Sunday, squaring off in an NFC East battle. Kickoff from FedExField in Landover, Md. is slated for 4:25 p.m. ET.

Washington was eliminated from the NFC playoff race in their Week 16 loss to the Titans. The Redskins have now missed the postseason in four of the last five seasons, last winning a playoff game in 2005.

In addition to defeating Washington, Philadelphia will need Chicago to beat the Vikings on Sunday in order to make the playoffs. If the Eagles miss the playoffs, they'll be the second team in the last three seasons to spend the postseason at home one season after winning the Super Bowl. Denver went 9–7 in 2016, finishing third in the AFC West after beating the Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

How to watch:

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package.Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.