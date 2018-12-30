How to Watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers online or on television on Sunday, Dec. 30.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 30, 2018

The Atlanta Falcons will travel to Tampa Bay for an NFC South regular season finale against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 30.

The Falcons (6–9) are coming off of a 24–10 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 16. Quarterback Matt Ryan finished the game 15-of-26 for 239 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Brian Hill added 115 yards rushing on eight carries in the outing, while Tevin Coleman tallied up an additional 51 yards on the ground.

The Buccaneers (5–10) came close to defeating the Dallas Cowboys last week but ultimately fell 27–20. Jameis Winston threw for 336 yards and a score in the matchup but was sacked three times by a stout Cowboys defense.

The last time the two teams met, the Falcons escaped with 34–29 win over the Buccaneers.

How to watch:  

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)