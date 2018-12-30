The Atlanta Falcons will travel to Tampa Bay for an NFC South regular season finale against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 30.

The Falcons (6–9) are coming off of a 24–10 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 16. Quarterback Matt Ryan finished the game 15-of-26 for 239 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Brian Hill added 115 yards rushing on eight carries in the outing, while Tevin Coleman tallied up an additional 51 yards on the ground.

The Buccaneers (5–10) came close to defeating the Dallas Cowboys last week but ultimately fell 27–20. Jameis Winston threw for 336 yards and a score in the matchup but was sacked three times by a stout Cowboys defense.

The last time the two teams met, the Falcons escaped with 34–29 win over the Buccaneers.

How to watch:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.