The Houston Texans will be looking to clinch the AFC South title when the team hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday for the regular season finale.

The Texans (10–5) failed to secure their spot in the playoffs after suffering a 32–30 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16. Deshaun Watson's 339-yard, two-touchdown performance wasn't enough to lift the team late in the fourth quarter. The Texans defense surrendered 471 yards and four touchdowns to Eagles' backup quarterback Nick Foles.

The Jaguars (5–10) broke a two-game losing skid with a 17–7 win over the Miami Dolphins last week. Cody Kessler finished the game 12-of-17 for 106 yards, and Leonard Fournette added 43 yards and a score on the ground.

If the Texans lose to the Jaguars on Sunday, the winner of the Colts-Titans matchup will be crowned the AFC South champion.

How to watch:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.