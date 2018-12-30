How to Watch Jets vs. Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Jets face the Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. on Sunday, Dec. 30. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 30, 2018

Tom Brady and the Patriots (10–5) will look to clinch a bye in the AFC Playoffs on Sunday, hosting the Jets (4–11). Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. is slated for 1 p.m. ET.

New England won its 10th-straight AFC East title in 2018. The Patriots rebounded from a two-game losing streak in Week 16, taking care of business against the Bills in a 24-12 victory.

The Jets will miss the playoffs for the eighth-straight year in 2018. Rookie quarterback Sam Darnold enters Week 17 with 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, throwing for 2,698 yards.  

How to watch:  

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial

