Tom Brady and the Patriots (10–5) will look to clinch a bye in the AFC Playoffs on Sunday, hosting the Jets (4–11). Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. is slated for 1 p.m. ET.

New England won its 10th-straight AFC East title in 2018. The Patriots rebounded from a two-game losing streak in Week 16, taking care of business against the Bills in a 24-12 victory.

The Jets will miss the playoffs for the eighth-straight year in 2018. Rookie quarterback Sam Darnold enters Week 17 with 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, throwing for 2,698 yards.

How to watch:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: fuboTV