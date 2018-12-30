The Green Bay Packers complete their disappointing season with a home game against NFC North rival Detroit Lions.

Part of the reason for the struggles is a lack of turnovers on the defensive end. The Packers only have seven interceptions this season, good for 29th in the NFL.

The Packers have been led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has thrown for 4,416 yards, with 25 touchdowns and only two interceptions and wide receiver Davante Adams. Adams has set career-highs with 111 catches, 1,386 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The first season in Detroit for head coach Matt Patricia has not gone according to plan either. They come into Sunday's game having lost four of their last five games and will miss the postseason for the second straight season.

