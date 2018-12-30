How to Watch Lions vs. Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Here's how to watch the Lions vs. Packers in a Week 17 matchup.

By Scooby Axson
December 30, 2018

The Green Bay Packers complete their disappointing season with a home game against NFC North rival Detroit Lions.

Part of the reason for the struggles is a lack of turnovers on the defensive end. The Packers only have seven interceptions this season, good for 29th in the NFL.

The Packers have been led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has thrown for 4,416 yards, with 25 touchdowns and only two interceptions and wide receiver Davante Adams. Adams has set career-highs with 111 catches, 1,386 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The first season in Detroit for head coach Matt Patricia has not gone according to plan either. They come into Sunday's game having lost four of their last five games and will miss the postseason for the second straight season.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

