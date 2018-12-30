Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is not expected to play on Sunday night as he nurses a "stinger", according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen. Blaine Gabbert will likely earn the start against Indianapolis, with the winner claiming an AFC playoff spot. The loser will miss the postseason.

Mariota was limited in Tennessee's practice this week, battling the stinger as well as a foot injury. He will attempt to throw before the Titans face the Colts, but additional damage to Mariota's arm would, "put Mariota's ability to throw the football at significant risk beyond this weekend," per Mortensen.

Gabbert is 13–34 in his career as a starter, throwing for 47 touchdowns and 45 interceptions. The eight-year veteran is 2–0 with Tennessee in 2018, completing seven of 11 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown against Washington in a Week 16 victory.

Both Tennessee and Indianapolis are 9–6, trailing Houston in the AFC South. The winner of Sunday night's matchup will win the division if the Texans lose to Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon. If the Texans take care of business, either the Colts or Titans will be the No. 6 seed in the AFC.

The Titans will host the Colts at LP Field in Nashville. Kickoff is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET.