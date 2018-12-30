Report: Marcus Mariota Not Expected to Play vs. Colts, Blaine Gabbert to Start

The winner of Tennessee's Week 17 matchup with Indianapolis will advance to the AFC playoffs. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 30, 2018

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is not expected to play on Sunday night as he nurses a "stinger", according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen. Blaine Gabbert will likely earn the start against Indianapolis, with the winner claiming an AFC playoff spot. The loser will miss the postseason.

Mariota was limited in Tennessee's practice this week, battling the stinger as well as a foot injury. He will attempt to throw before the Titans face the Colts, but additional damage to Mariota's arm would, "put Mariota's ability to throw the football at significant risk beyond this weekend," per Mortensen

Gabbert is 13–34 in his career as a starter, throwing for 47 touchdowns and 45 interceptions. The eight-year veteran is 2–0 with Tennessee in 2018, completing seven of 11 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown against Washington in a Week 16 victory

Both Tennessee and Indianapolis are 9–6, trailing Houston in the AFC South. The winner of Sunday night's matchup will win the division if the Texans lose to Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon. If the Texans take care of business, either the Colts or Titans will be the No. 6 seed in the AFC.

The Titans will host the Colts at LP Field in Nashville. Kickoff is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)