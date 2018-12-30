Week 17: Current NFL Playoff Matchups

Week 17 is upon us, which means the NFL's regular season is almost over. But don't fret–there's still plenty of football to be played. The regular season's end just means it's time for the playoffs to kick off.

Several teams have already clinched their division titles. The Chicago Bears clinched the NFC North for the first time since 2010 with a 24–17 victory over their rival Green Bay Packers two weeks ago. The New Orleans Saints, who have the best record in the NFL at 13–2, have won the NFC South title. In the NFC West, the Rams took home the title with the league's second-best record (12–3). The Dallas Cowboys have clinched the NFC East, and unsurprisingly, the New England Patriots secured the AFC East title for the tenth consecutive time.

The Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings are projected to clinch a Wild Card berth Sunday. However, the Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles remain in the hunt for a Wild Card spot.

If the playoffs were to begin now, here's what the matchups would look like:

Wild Card Round (Jan. 5-6):

NFC:

Vikings (8–6–1, 6th seed) vs. Bears (11–4, 3rd seed)

Seahawks (9–6, 5th seed) vs. Cowboys (9–6, 4th seed)

AFC:

Colts (9–6, 6th seed) vs. Texans (10–5, 3rd seed)

Chargers (11–4, 5th seed) vs. Ravens (9–6, 4th seed)

Divisional Round (Jan. 12-13)

NFC:

Rams (12–3, 2nd seed) vs. Highest winning seed from NFC Wild Card round

Saints (13–2, 1st seed) vs. Lowest winning seed from NFC Wild Card round

AFC:

Patriots (10–5, 2nd seed) vs. Highest winning seed from AFC Wild Card round

Chiefs (11–4, 1st seed) vs. Lowest winning seed from AFC Wild Card round

All projections are based on current seedings according to NFL.com.