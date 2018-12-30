Drew Brees and the Saints (13–2) will look to clinch the top seed in the NFC on Sunday, hosting the Panthers (6–9). Kickoff from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La. is slated for 1 p.m. ET.

The Saints have snagged the NFC's best record through Week 16 behind the league's No. 2 scoring offense. Brees is a candidate to win his first MVP award after 12 Pro Bowls, throwing for 3,992 yards and 32 touchdowns. The 18-year veteran leads the NFL with a 74.4.% completion percentage, throwing just five interceptions on the season.

Carolina has limped to the finish line in 2018. The Panthers have lost their last seven games, falling under .500 after a 6–2 start. Cam Newton will not play in the season finale as he battles a shoulder injury.

