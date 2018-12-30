How to Watch Panthers vs Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Panthers face the Saints in New Orleans, La. on Sunday, Dec. 30. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 30, 2018

Drew Brees and the Saints (13–2) will look to clinch the top seed in the NFC on Sunday, hosting the Panthers (6–9). Kickoff from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La. is slated for 1 p.m. ET.

The Saints have snagged the NFC's best record through Week 16 behind the league's No. 2 scoring offense. Brees is a candidate to win his first MVP award after 12 Pro Bowls, throwing for 3,992 yards and 32 touchdowns. The 18-year veteran leads the NFL with a 74.4.% completion percentage, throwing just five interceptions on the season. 

Carolina has limped to the finish line in 2018. The Panthers have lost their last seven games, falling under .500 after a 6–2 start. Cam Newton will not play in the season finale as he battles a shoulder injury. 

How to watch:  

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial

