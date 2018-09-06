What is the Biggest Comeback in NFL History?

"The Comeback" went down in history after the Bills rallied to overcome a 32 point deficit and beat the Oilers in overtime.

By Emily Caron
September 06, 2018

In the greatest comeback in NFL history, the 1993 Buffalo Bills overcome 32-point deficit to beat the Houston Oilers.

On January, 3, 1993, the two former AFC rivals met in a wild card playoff matchup, which was then-known as Rich Stadium (now New Era Field) in New York. The Bills were the AFC champions for the two seasons leading up to the historic comeback and had finished second in the AFC East. The Oilers had finished in second in the AFC Central. 

Houston had beat Buffalo in the last game of the regular season 27-3.

This time was drastically different. 

The Oilers had a 28-3 lead at halftime in the playoff game thanks to Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon. The Oilers extended their lead to 35-3 in the opening of the second half. 

The Bills were playing without their future Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly. Frank Reich was starting in his place and the team struggled at the start.

However, the Bills went on a second half scoring tear that included four touchdown passes by Reich and a rushing score by Kenneth Davis. They took a 38-35 lead before the Oilers added a field goal late in the fourth quarter to tie it up.

The Bills completed the epic comeback with a 32-yard field goal by Steve Christie in overtime to win the game.

The 32-point comeback remains the largest comeback in NFL history. The win is now so well-known that it is often just referred to as "The Comeback."

