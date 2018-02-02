More than 100 million Americans watch the Super Bowl every year, many of whom aren't even football fans. For them, the main attraction during the broadcast isn't the game but the commercials, which have become an integral part of the Super Bowl viewing experience.

A 30-second ad for Sunday's game between the Patriots and Eagles will cost advertisers more than $5 million for airtime alone, not including the often exorbitant costs of production. Needless to say, marketers save their absolute best efforts for Super Bowl Sunday, putting together creative and celebrity-ridden ads to keep viewers entertained during breaks in the action.

In recent years, companies have paired their Super Bowl commercials with viral campaigns across multiple social media. These campaigns often launch before the game itself, so most Super Bowl commercials are actually released before the telecast. This year is no different, as commercials are beginning to surface from some of the biggest names in advertising (Budweiser, Doritos, Pepsi, etc.).

Here is every Super Bowl commercial that's been released. We'll continue to update this post as more spots drop, leading all the way through the game.

Amazon - "Alexa Loses Her Voice"

The premise here is that Alexa, Amazon's digital assistant, has lost her voice. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos calls in some high-profile replacements for her, including Gordon Ramsay, Anthony Hopkins, Cardi B and Rebel Wilson.

Amazon Studios- "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan"

Jim from "The Office" plays Jack Ryan, and this a trailer for the show. It features audio from multiple presidents including Donald Trump. That's about it.

Avocados from Mexico - "Bubble Dome Riot"

Avocados from Mexico, a company that sells Avocados from Mexico, has emerged as a consistent Super Bowl advertiser in recent years. This time around they're going for the chaos approach, as this ad features a bunch of people freaking out because they don't have chips to pair with their avocados. No matter your thoughts on the ad, that jingle is as catchy as it gets.

Bud Light - "The Bud Knight"

Serious "Game of Thrones" vibes here. The Bud Knight comes to save the day for an army that's losing a medieval battle. Shockingly, only one mention of "Dilly, Dilly" in this particularl commercial.

Budweiser - "Stand By You"

Budweiser highlights its disaster relief efforts in this feel-good spot.

Coca-Cola - "The Wonder of Us"

Coca-Cola highlights the diversity of its products and the diversity of its consumers in this 60-second ad. The message: there's a Coke for every unique individual out there.

Doritos and Mountain Dew - "Doritos Blaze vs. MTN

We've got ourselves a lip sync battle. Peter Dinklage (of "Game of Thrones" fame) tries his hand at Busta Rhymes's verse from "Look at Me Now" while GOAT spokesman Morgan Freeman goes with Missy Elliott's "Get Ur Freak On."

Febreze - "The Man Whose Bleep Don't Stink"

Dave's bleep don't stink. But there aren't very many Daves in the world. Or at least, that's what Febreze wants you to think.

Groupon - "Who Wouldn't"

Groupon turns to the "Girl's Trip" star—who has a hilarious story about using Groupon in New Orleans—to deliver a simple message about helping local businesses.

Jack in the Box - "#JACKvsMartha "

Martha Stewart starts beef with Jack by saying you'd never find a banh mi inspired chicken sandwich at a fast food restaurant. Jack takes issues because, you guessed it, Jack in the Box now has a banh mi inspired chicken sandwich.

Kia - "Feel Something Again"

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler drives backwards in a Kia and moves backwards in time. When he gets out of the car, he's young again. Pretty impressive CGI.

Lexus - LS 500 F Sport / Marvel Studios’ Black Panther

"Black Panther" is one of the most hyped movies of 2018 and it drops just 12 days after the Super Bowl, so Lexus is using its Super Bowl spot to promote both the film and the LS 500.

M&M's - "Human"

Red M&M gets fed up with people trying to eat him. He wishes to become human on a lucky penny and becomes Dann DeVito.

Michelob Ultra - "The Perfect Fit"

Chris Pratt thinks he's going to be the spokesman for a new Michelob Ultra ad, so he trains in the art of sipping a beer perfectly. At the shoot, he finds out that he's just an extra.

Michelob Ultra - "I Like Beer"

What do Chris Pratt, Kelly Slater, Brooks Koepka and Shalane Flanagan have in common? They all like beer.

NBC - "Best of U.S."

The Winter Olympics's opening ceremony is just four days after the Super Bowl, making an incredible week for NBC, which has the Super Bowl broadcast this year. Lindsey Vonn has been through a ridiculous amount of injuries but she's giving it one final go in PyeongChang.

Pepsi - "This is the Pepsi"

Pepsi takes you on a tour through the years in this ad, which features celebrities from Pepsi's ads from the past. Britney Spears, Cindy Crawford, Michael Jackson, Jeff Gordon, the DeLorean and Uncle Drew all make an appearance.

PETA - "Redemption"

Chicken lovers might want to look away and plug their ears. James Cromwell, the warden from "Longest Yard" and a vegan himself, plays a priest hearing a confession from a meat industry executive, who admits that all those nice terms like "free range" and "humanely killed" mean absolutely nothing.

Pringles - "Wow"

Pringles plays up its flavors by showing that you can kind of, sort of making a spicy barbecue "pizza" by layering barbecue Pringles, pizza Pringles and jalapeno Pringles. Then, a bunch of "wows."

Sprint - "Do the Math and Switch to Sprint"

Sprint has been trying to convince consumers to switch by telling them that their network coverage is less than 1% different from Verizon's, so there's no reason to pay double. For the Super Bowl, they're turning to some "I, Robot" style robots for assistance in delivering that message. In summary: robots are really smart, and they say switch, so you should do that.

Squarespace - "Make It With Keanu Reeves"

Keanu Reeves—himself a championship quarterback, at least when playing Shane Falco—surfs on a motorcycle, encouraging you to "make it habbit."

Stella Artois/Water.org - "Taps"

Similar to the Budweiser spot, Stella partners with Water.org and Matt Damon to highlight an awesome promotion—if 1% of Super Bowl viewers buy the advertised chalice, Stella Artois and Water.org could feed 1,000,000 people for five years.

Universal Studios - "Peyton Manning: Vacation Quarterback"

Mr. Commercial coaches up a bunch of kids through a vacation through the Universal Studios park in Florida. There's a particularly cheeky moment when he runs into Megaron from Transformers and asks him whether he played for Detroit. Get it? Because Calvin Johnson.

WeatherTech - "American Factory"

This one might ruffle some feathers because it quite clearly depicts a wall being built next to an American flag. It also suggests that building factories in America is what you're supposed to do. For what it's worth, the WeatherTech CEO denied any political message, but this will spark some discussion on Twitter.