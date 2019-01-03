Houston Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins announced that he will donate his entire game check from Houston's AFC Wild Card game against the Colts to the family of Jazmine Barnes, a seven-year-old who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Houston on Sunday.

On Sunday morning, an unidentified gunman drove next to the Barnes's family car and opened fire. The unman killed Jazmine, who was in the backseat while riding with her mother and three sisters. A manhunt is currently underway in Texas to find the killer.

When I see Jazmine Barnes' face, I see my own daughter. I'm pledging my playoff check this week to help her family with funeral costs and to support @shaunking @SherriffED_HCSO @SylvesterTurner in bringing this man to justice. On Saturday, I will be playing in your honor, Jazmine pic.twitter.com/oCRYSgfGO9 — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) January 3, 2019

The Texans and Colts play Saturday in Houston at 4:35 p.m. ET.