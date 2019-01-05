The Seahawks will play the Cowboys in Dallas on Saturday, Jan. 5 in the NFC Wild Card game.

The game will be the first in the playoffs for Seattle (10–6) since the end of the 2016 season when the Seahawks lost at Atlanta in the divisional round. Seattle clinched the number five seed in the NFC playoffs with a 27-24 win over Arizona last Sunday.

The Cowboys (10–6) clinched the number four seed when they won the NFC East in Week 16. Dallas secured another win last Sunday when they defeated the Giants, 36–35.