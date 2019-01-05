How to Watch Cowboys vs. Seahawks NFC Wild Card Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Cowboys vs. Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card game at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 5.

By Emily Caron
January 05, 2019

The Seahawks will play the Cowboys in Dallas on Saturday, Jan. 5 in the NFC Wild Card game.

The game will be the first in the playoffs for Seattle (10–6) since the end of the 2016 season when the Seahawks lost at Atlanta in the divisional round. Seattle clinched the number five seed in the NFC playoffs with a 27-24 win over Arizona last Sunday.

The Cowboys (10–6) clinched the number four seed when they won the NFC East in Week 16. Dallas secured another win last Sunday when they defeated the Giants, 36–35.

How to watch: 

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

