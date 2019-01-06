Ravens head coach John Harbaugh reaffirmed his commitment to Baltimore on Sunday, telling the media, "I have every expectation of being here as long as the Ravens want me here," following Baltimore's 23-17 loss to the Chargers in the Wild Card Round.

John Harbaugh asked if there’s any ? on his future in BAL “I don’t believe so...There’s a Bible verse that says, ‘make no oath.’ ...We’ll see what God has in store, but I have every expectation of being here as long as the Ravens want me here...I do believe that’s what they want” — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) January 6, 2019

Harbaugh is under contract with the Ravens through 2019. He is currently working on an extension with the organization, set to return to Baltimore for a 12th season.

The Ravens are 104–72 under Harbaugh, registering eight winning seasons. Baltimore won Super Bowl XLVII in 2012, defeating the 49ers.