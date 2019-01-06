With the first two playoff games in the books (Colts 21, Texans 7 and Cowboys 24, Seahawks 22), we’re getting you set for wild-card Sunday …

1. The Chargers are expecting Austin Ekeler (groin) to play against the Ravens today, I’m told. That will help to take some of the load off Melvin Gordon, who’s battled knee and ankle injuries over the last month.

2. On the flip side, the Ravens are optimistic that nickel corner Tavon Young, who missed Wednesday and Thursday’s practices and was limited on Friday, will be good to play through his groin injury. Part of the reason why he’s pushing through is because of the high-stakes nature of the game, and part of it is the team knowing how tough he is. Young’s play could be pivotal, given how Los Angeles uses Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin inside.

3. The Bears have two critical injuries that the team is watching closely in the run-up to the game against the Eagles. One is first team All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson’s ankle ailment, suffered on Dec. 16. He finally returned to practice on Thursday, and a decision on his status will go into the hours leading up to kickoff. And then there’s tight end Trey Burton, whose groin injury surfaced in an update to the injury report late on Saturday night.

Wild-Card Playoffs Takeaways: Dak Gets It Done for First Playoff Win, Colts Cruise, Watson's Dud

4. Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus will interview for the Browns head coaching job in Indianapolis on Sunday, despite being in just his first year as a coordinator. Those that know him believe he’ll show well in an interview setting, so it’ll be interesting to see what becomes of that one.

5. Along those lines, Cowboys secondary coach Kris Richard will interview with the Jets, Dolphins and Bucs on Sunday—and it’s important to know that Richard, in his first year in Dallas, isn’t just a position coach there. Richard is, essentially, the pass-game coordinator for the defense, and is entrusted by DC Rod Marinelli to call plays on third downs. While we’re there, it wouldn’t shock me if the Jets wound up meeting with Baylor’s Matt Rhule while they’re down there ... they’ll be about 90 minutes from Waco. Stay tuned.

Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.