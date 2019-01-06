The Chargers will enter the AFC Divisional Round as underdogs for the second straight week, opening as 4.5-point underdogs against the Patriots, via Las Vegas SuperBook.

NFL Playoffs

Divisional Round



Sunday, January 13, 2019



10:05 am pacific

Chargers 48.5

Patriots -4.5 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) January 6, 2019

Los Angeles was a 2.5-point underdog against the Ravens on Sunday, but bottled Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson for much of the afternoon. The win marked the Chargers' first playoff victory since 2013.

The Chargers will face a greater challenge next week, tasked with stopping Tom Brady and the Patriots. New England has reached the AFC Championship Game in seven consecutive seasons, reaching the Super Bowl eight times in the Brady era.

New England hosts the Chargers on Sunday, Jan. 13. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. is slated for 1:05 p.m. ET.