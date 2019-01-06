New England will look to advance to its eighth straight AFC Championship Game.
The Chargers will enter the AFC Divisional Round as underdogs for the second straight week, opening as 4.5-point underdogs against the Patriots, via Las Vegas SuperBook.
NFL Playoffs— Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) January 6, 2019
Divisional Round
Sunday, January 13, 2019
10:05 am pacific
Chargers 48.5
Patriots -4.5
Los Angeles was a 2.5-point underdog against the Ravens on Sunday, but bottled Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson for much of the afternoon. The win marked the Chargers' first playoff victory since 2013.
The Chargers will face a greater challenge next week, tasked with stopping Tom Brady and the Patriots. New England has reached the AFC Championship Game in seven consecutive seasons, reaching the Super Bowl eight times in the Brady era.
New England hosts the Chargers on Sunday, Jan. 13. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. is slated for 1:05 p.m. ET.