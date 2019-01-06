Report: Steelers Likely to Move Antonio Brown, Face $21 Million Cap Hit

Antonio Brown will reportedly account between 8 and 10% of the Steelers cap space next year if he's traded.

By Kaelen Jones
January 06, 2019

Antonio Brown's tenure with the Steelers coming to an end is a "high probability" despite Pittsburgh facing a potentially hefty cap hit, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

"The reason why it's a highI call it a high probability, and we have until March 13 new league year to see this come to fruition, he's due a $2.5 million roster bonus five days after that date," Mortensen said, per CBS Sports. "The Steelers, certainly because of what happened this week but what's been festering behind the scenes even a couple of years beyond that, they will move him in a trade."

The Steelers will face a $21 million cap hit if they trade Brown this offseason. The move could exhaust between 8 and 10% of Pittsburgh's available cap space.

On Sunday, it was first reported that Pittsburgh was expected to consider trade offers for Brown ahead of the free-agency period. The news surfaced following reports that Brown's absence in the Steelers' season-finale against the Bengals stemmed from a dispute with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger leading up to the game. Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, JuJu Smith-Schuster being voted as Pittsburgh's team MVP may have contributed to Brown's reported practice blowout.

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin denied recent reports alleging that Brown had requested a trade from the club.

Brown, a four-time All-Pro, caught 104 passes for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2018. The seven-time Pro Bowler has spent each of his first nine seasons with Pittsburgh. Brown is currently second all-time in leading Steeler in receptions (837), yards (11,207) and touchdowns (74).

 

 

