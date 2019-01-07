NFL Coaching Tracker: Cowboys Assistant Kris Richard Interviews With Bucs, Jets, Dolphins

Keep up with the latest hirings, firings, rumors and news in the NFL coaching carousel.

By Scooby Axson
January 07, 2019

The divisional matchups are set in the NFL playoffs, and while those teams prepare this week with efforts to continue their postseason runs, the eight teams that fired their coaches continue to interview candidates, some of which are still coaching. 

The Browns, Cardinals, Packers, Bengals, Buccaneers, Broncos, Dolphins and Jets have each reportedly interviewed multiple candidate, and have yet to hire anyone.

Catch up on all of the latest notes and news around the NFL coaching carousel:

• The Buccaneers, Jets, and Dolphins each sent representatives to Texas to interview Dallas Cowboys assistant Kris Richard. The Cowboys are still alive in the playoffs and will play the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday in the NFC Divisional Round.

Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is interviewing with Dolphins and Broncos on Monday.

• USC has reportedly denied the Jets and Cardinals permission to interview the Trojans' new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury for head coaching jobs.

• The Buccaneers reportedly interviewed former Cardinals coach Bruce Arians for their vacant head coach position on Saturday morning.

• The Bengals are expected to expand their coaching search after wild-card weekend is over. They prefer not to distract possible candidates as they coach playoff games.

