Watch: Dallas Broadcaster Dale Hansen Criticizes Kliff Kingsbury Hire, Lack of Head Coach Diversity

Hansen previously commented on the NFL's national anthem policy and the Cowboys' signing of Greg Hardy in 2015. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 10, 2019

WFAA Dallas broadcaster Dale Hansen sounded off on the NFL's slate of offseason head coach hirings on Wednesday night, commenting on the six jobs filled since the regular season ended on Dec. 30. Hansen specifically noted the Cardinals' hiring of former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury, noting the move as another example of white privelige in the NFL coaching community. 

"Kingsbury fits all the criteria to be a head coach in the NFL," Hansen said on WFAA's nightly newscast. "He's an offensive genius, he's young — and he's white, and not necessarily in that order... There have been six new coaches hired so far, all white and two coaches of color. They are replacing Steve Wilks, fired in Arizona after just one year, and Vance joseph in Denver after just two."

Watch Hansen's full comments below. 

The 70-year-old broadcaster hasn't been afraid to share his opinions on social issues over the years, commenting on the NFL's national anthem policy as well as the Cowboys' signing of Greg Hardy in 2015.

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)