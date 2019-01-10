WFAA Dallas broadcaster Dale Hansen sounded off on the NFL's slate of offseason head coach hirings on Wednesday night, commenting on the six jobs filled since the regular season ended on Dec. 30. Hansen specifically noted the Cardinals' hiring of former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury, noting the move as another example of white privelige in the NFL coaching community.

"Kingsbury fits all the criteria to be a head coach in the NFL," Hansen said on WFAA's nightly newscast. "He's an offensive genius, he's young — and he's white, and not necessarily in that order... There have been six new coaches hired so far, all white and two coaches of color. They are replacing Steve Wilks, fired in Arizona after just one year, and Vance joseph in Denver after just two."

Watch Hansen's full comments below.

.@dalehansen goes Unplugged: "Kingsbury fits all the criteria to be a head coach in the NFL: He's an offensive genius, he's young — and he's white, and not necessarily in that order." https://t.co/Cv8HleHac5 pic.twitter.com/J4ixZIURM9 — WFAA (@wfaa) January 10, 2019

The 70-year-old broadcaster hasn't been afraid to share his opinions on social issues over the years, commenting on the NFL's national anthem policy as well as the Cowboys' signing of Greg Hardy in 2015.