Jerry Jones wants the Cowboys players to do as he says, and not as he does.

The Cowboys owner has been quite vocal about wanting players to respect the flag by standing for the national anthem before games and has made it clear that it is an expectation for anybody on his team. The NFL reportedly told him to stop talking about the national anthem policy going forward.

His son Stephen, the executive vice president for Dallas, said players need to stand for the anthem if they want to be on the team and quarterback Dak Prescott said NFL games are not the right place and time to protest social injustice.

All of the talk from key figures with the Cowboys indicates the team takes respecting the flag very serious.

WFAA sportscaster Dale Hansen, however, noted Jones has been a hypocrite when it comes to respecting the flag himself. Hansen also mentioned how Jones has no room on his roster for players fighting for social justice by kneeling during the national anthem, but has brought in players accused of domestic violence or linked to drug use.

Hansen ended his segment with a clip of Jones wearing his hat during the anthem, even though it is typically asked before the anthem starts playing for people to stand and remove their hats to honor the flag.

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman recently called out Jones for his comments on the national anthem as well.